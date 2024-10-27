Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, horror, naomi scott, Smile, smile 2

Smile 2 Star Reveals What Initially Drew Her to the Horror Film

Smile 2 actor Naomi Scott reveals the primary reason she wanted to join filmmaker Parker Finn's infamous horror franchise.

Article Summary Discover why Naomi Scott was drawn to the horror film Smile 2 and her collaboration with Parker Finn.

Smile 2 successfully captures the fear and excitement of its predecessor, grossing $50 million worldwide.

Naomi Scott reveals the thrilling connection she felt with filmmaker Parker Finn during their initial meeting.

Fans of Smile franchise can enjoy horror as Naomi Scott stars in the latest sequel now playing in theaters.

The recently released Paramount Pictures film Smile 2 has generally lived up to the beloved first entry, both critically and at the box office. As of now, the film has even managed to recoup its prominent budget, generating nearly $50 million worldwide on a pre-marketing budget of $28 million during opening weekend. Now, with the film dominating screens everywhere, the star of Smile 2 is revealing why she originally signed on to the horror project as well as details behind her first meeting with the mastermind helming the now infamous Smile franchise.

When addressing her initial meeting with Smile filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile 2 star Naomi Scott reveals to Collider, "I think because we're both so animated and we're both very passionate people, it was just like ping, ping, ping. Because he started talking about the character, and I was like, 'Wait, wait. So she's a musician. What? Wait.' And I was also working on my own project at the time, and so it was just this weird moment. It felt like we already began to be collaborators, and that never ended. It still is the case today. It was Parker, really. I just wanted to work with him. That's what really drew me to it."

Smile 2 Plot and Official Cast

The sequel follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Scott) as she embarks on a world tour. However, things take a terrifying turn when she begins experiencing inexplicable and horrifying events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to confront her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The official cast of Smile 2 includes Scott as Skye Riley, Rosemarie DeWitt as Elizabeth Riley (Skye's mother and manager), Kyle Gallner as Joel (a survivor from the first film), Lukas Gage as Lewis (a drug dealer and acquaintance of Skye), Raúl Castillo as Darius, head of Skye's record company, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Joshua, Skye's assistant.

The Paramount Pictures film Smile 2 is in theaters everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!