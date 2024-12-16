Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked, Wicked Part Two, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: Part Two Has Changed Its Title To Wicked: For Good

Universal changed the title of Wicked: Part Two to Wicked: For Good after one of the big songs in the show's second half.

Article Summary Universal retitles Wicked: Part Two to Wicked: For Good, referencing a pivotal song from the musical.

Fans eagerly anticipate the film, as marketing for Part Two could overlap Part One's campaigns.

The official Wicked movie social media announced the title change with a teaser video.

Wicked: For Good slated for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025.

Wicked felt like it had one of the longest marketing campaigns of the year to the point that the civilians were starting to notice, which really says something. How long of a break will we get between the FYC campaign for the first film ending and the marketing for the second film beginning? We're predicting weeks at this point if there is a break at all. There could be an overlap since the second film has already been shot, so there isn't anything stopping Universal from releasing footage tomorrow. They also spent this very long marketing campaign ignoring the fact that this movie is a Part One, but it was impossible to ignore it once that subtitle popped up in the film itself. Fans are already eager for Part Two to get here, and now we know that Universal will give the second film a different title. The official social media account for the film posted a short video announcing that Wicked: Part Two will officially be titled Wicked: For Good. Fans of the musical will recognize that as one of the big songs from the second half of the musical, which you can listen to above.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked: For Good is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!