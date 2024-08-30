Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: John Jarratt, Mick Taylor, Wolf Creek Legacy

Wolf Creek Getting A Third Film, John Jarratt Back As Mick Taylor

Mick Taylor is back, as work has begun on a new Wolf Creek film. Titled Wolf Creek Legacy, production is underway and a synopsis is here.

Wolf Creek is a horror franchise that has always begged for more installments, and today, a new report from Deadline says we are getting our wish. The creator of the franchise, Greg Mclean, is back producing a third film in the franchise, titled Wolf Creek Legacy. The really great news is that John Jarratt is back as the murderous Mick Taylor, one of modern horror's best characters. Sean Lahiff, editor of Wolf Creek 2, will direct the new film. Here is the logline from the Deadline article, as an American family of tourists meets Taylor: "When the parents sacrifice themselves to save their children, the kids find themselves alone, lost and hunted in the vast Australian wilderness. Will this fresh prey – two wily, resourceful Zoomers – prove harder for the aging predator to consume?"

Wolf Creek Is Well Worth A Watch If It's Been Awhile

The two Wolf Creek films combined to gross $32 million at the box office, but the production costs were next to nothing. The films have been DVD and Blu-ray staples for years, and there are many airings on cable still to this day. The TV show ran for two seasons as well, in 2016 and 2017. Jarratt starred in all of it and has been a beloved horror character since his debut in the first film. These are very gory films, which the film has gotten some criticism for, but Jarratt is so good that no matter how you feel about some of the subject matter, Wolf Creek is a series that should be enjoyed.

This is great news, as Mick Taylor is a character we need back on screens. We heard rumblings of this happening in 2021, but nothing since. Mclean also seems excited: "I've always believed in the power of fresh perspectives, and that's why I'm thrilled to introduce Sean Lahiff as the director of Wolf Creek Legacy. Sean isn't just stepping into this world; he's been a part of it for years. This new chapter in the Wolf Creek saga is something I'm incredibly excited about; it's a bold new story that honors the roots of the franchise while pushing it into new, uncharted territory."

