Wolf Creek 3 Will Be Sold at Cannes Virtual Market

Wolf Creek is definitely in the realm of indie-horror properties, but for being a niche title, it looks like there's still some steam left in the franchise after all.

First reported by Variety, we learned that Altitude Film Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights (with the exception of Australia and New Zealand) and plans to introduce the film to potential buyers at the Virtual Cannes Market this coming weekend. John Jarratt will reprise his role of Mick Taylor, and creatively, the film will see Rachele Wiggins directing an original screenplay penned by Duncan Samarasinghe.

In reference to the upcoming film and its recent acquisition for sales rights, Variety shares that producer Greg McLean stated, "Serial killing pig shooter Mick Taylor — portrayed by the iconic Australian actor John Jarratt — will once more terrorize the Outback. And we couldn't be more excited about the creative team we've assembled to realize the next chilling chapter in the Wolf Creek franchise. Duncan's compelling, suspense-filled script combined with Rachele's exciting directorial vision for the film will deliver a horror roller-coaster ride sure to delight genre fans around the world." The film itself is currently described as,

An American family takes a dream trip to the Australian outback and soon draws the attention of notorious serial killer Mick Taylor. A hellish nightmare ensues as the couple's two children escape only to be hunted by Australia's most infamous killer.

The first film earned nearly $30 million (USD) in the box office for its Australian release. Another $4.7 million with the sequel led to an eventual TV series and novelization, making it an indie-horror gem that has established a following. Despite the franchise's moderate reception critically and financially, it's always interesting to see a genre property return years later with a new chance to revive the horror once more.

Are you open to the idea of a third Wolf Creek film?