Wolf Man: Julia Garner Has Some Holiday Advice If You're Traveling

Julia Garner offers advice about dealing with stress while traveling in a new holiday-themed, tongue-in-cheek TV spot for Wolf Man.

The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell returns for another monster movie.

Wolf Man showcases promising footage, avoiding early monster reveals.

Blumhouse's latest hits theaters on January 17, 2025.

One of the few bright theatrical spots to come out of 2020 was The Invisible Man, which no one thought would be any good, but it ended up being absolutely fantastic. It really is a shame how few people got the chance to see that movie in theaters with a crowd because, as someone who did, the reaction during the dinner scene was palpable and the kind of stuff that movie dreams are made of. So, hearing that director Leigh Whannell is putting his own spin on yet another classic monster movie is enough to be excited, but Wolf Man is doing everything right so far. They haven't shown us the monster, which seems like it should be the bare minimum for creature features, but the bar is apparently in hell. So far, the footage we've seen is promising, and getting a Blumhouse feature on a January release date doesn't mean anything in terms of quality. They put out stuff that slaps so hard it risks sending you right into the spring season in January all the time. They released a short holiday-themed, tongue-in-cheek TV spot with Julia Garner, giving us all advice about dealing with stress while traveling this holiday season.

Thanks to Julia Garner, we are s̶u̶r̶v̶i̶v̶i̶n̶g̶ thriving this holiday season#WolfManMovie is only in theaters January 17 pic.twitter.com/d6U9ijQcd9 — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) December 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Wolf Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man.

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they're attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid's Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), with newcomer Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street) and Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street).

Wolf Man is directed by Whannell and written by Whannell & Corbett Tuck. Whannell's previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum p.g.a., and Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Lost River) and is executive produced by Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Mel Turner and Ken Kao. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse present a Gosling/Waypoint Entertainment production, in association with Cloak & Co: Wolf Man. It will be released in theaters on January 17, 2025.

