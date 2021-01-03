Wonder Woman 1984: Chris Pine On Filming That Big Scene [SPOILERS]

When it came to Wonder Woman 1984, one of the big questions going into the movie was 'how does Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) come back?' It wasn't that surprising that director Patty Jenkins and Warner Bros and DC decided to bring back Steve as played by the best Chris. He was an awesome l0ve interest, one of the rare male characters who was never threatened by the fact that the woman he was around was so much stronger than him. Instead, Steve spent all of the first Wonder Woman looking at Diana with hearts in his eyes. Their relationship was cute, and Pine's chemistry with star Gal Gadot was excellent. They had a lot of big scenes, but there was one in particular that Pine was asked about, but it is a SPOILER. So if you don't want to be spoiled for a major plot point in Wonder Woman 1984, then don't read beyond this picture of Diana and Steve being adorable.

Steve isn't so much brought back to life as his soul is possessing a random guy, which is a plot point that the movie never really takes the time to examine in any real way, but that is a conversation for another post. When Diana wished on the Dreamstone to bring Steve back, she lost something in return, and that something was her powers. After a fight with a now powered up Cheetah and Max Lord getting away, Steve realizes that Diana needs to renounce her wish to save the world. However, renouncing her wish would mean sending him back to where he was. Pine spoke to Collider about shooting the scene in Wonder Woman 1984, where Diana has to make the choice between Steve and the world and what it was like to shoot such a tough scene.

"We shot that off of Pennsylvania Avenue. We shot that that day when we did part of that huge, weeklong sequence running down Pennsylvania Avenue, and her running down and then her lassoing up. We did it in stages, and we went behind this pillar and did the scene. It's a really hard scene to do, especially when there's a lot of other action and stuff to do in the rest of the day, and certainly really emotional for her. And Patty's just very good about making sure we have the space to really figure out the scene and make it authentic, and then really pushing us as actors to get there, and not accepting anything less than absolute truth. It really was a credit to Gal for being so emotionally open and Patty for being such a stickler."

For all that anyone can say about Wonder Woman 1984, and there is plenty, do not get me wrong, you cannot deny how effective that scene really is. The fact that they brought Steve back might be one of the things that breaks the movie, but that scene and pretty much all of the scenes that are just Steve and Diana being very cute together are some of the best scenes in the movie. That is because of Pine and Gadot and their chemistry, which is brought to the forefront by Jenkins and the rest of the crew.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It was released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.