Would Michael Keaton Return for Another Beetlejuice Movie?

After seeming uncertain about a return, actor Michael Keaton suggests that he's open to making more Beetlejuice films in the future.

In a recent interview, Michael Keaton, the iconic star of Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice, hinted at his willingness to reprise his role in a potential third installment of the beloved franchise. Keaton, who recently slipped into the character's signature stripes for the 2024 sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, expressed his enthusiasm for the possibility of continuing the story during an interview with E! News, telling the outlet, "Oh yeah, I'd do it every year, yeah." This definitely proves that the actor has officially changed his tune after appearing somewhat apprehensive when asked months prior.

The Success of Beetlejuice and its Recent Sequel

The original Beetlejuice film, directed by Burton, became a cultural phenomenon, thanks in large part to Keaton's unforgettable performance with his wild antics and iconic catchphrases. However, its ensemble was also a selling point — and the recent well-received sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brought back several original cast members, including Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, along with the introduction of several new characters, further expanding the story's universe. As of now, the sequel has been well-received by both critics and fans, proving that the quirky, supernatural comedy still resonates with audiences today.

Although it's just a comment that doesn't necessarily hold any weight at the moment, the potential for a third installment already has fans buzzing with excitement and speculation about what new adventures Betelgeuse might embark on. Fortunately, Keaton's willingness to return to the role, paired with recent comments from producers, suggests that the creative team behind the franchise is also considering the idea seriously. So, needless to say, as the Beetlejuice universe continues to grow, the return of its beloved star could be the perfect way to keep the magic alive.

While we're still waiting on concrete news about its potential for more, these comments definitely offer fans a glimmer of hope! Would you like to see a Beetlejuice 3?

