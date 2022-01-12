X Trailer Introduces Us To Ti West's New A24 Horror Film

X is the latest Ti West film (House Of The Devil, The Innkeepers), and A24 is releasing this one, so this is a marriage made in hell for sure. Starring Brittany Snow (Prom Night), Mia Goth (Suspiria), Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) ("Creepshow"), Martin Henderson (The Ring), Owen Campbell (Super Dark Times), Stephen Ure (Deathgasm), and Jenna Ortega (Scream 2022), the film looks just as hilarious and weird as one would hope. You can see the trailer for X below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: X | Official Trailer HD | A24 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awg3cWuHfoc)

X Synopsis

"In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives." The playful tone of West comes through big time in this trailer, but make no mistake, this film is going to be brutal and will leave its mark for sure. The moody, atmospheric nature of House Of The Devil will not be found here, that is for sure. West is a horror master, though, so him returning and then giving us this gift is something every horror fanatic should be jumping for joy over. Am I gushing too much? I don't care. The poster for X can also be found below.

I love everything about this. One of the best horror directors working with A24? We at BC could not be more excited. We are all A24 fanatics here, and nothing gets our blood pumping more than an A24 trailer. Not enough lambs in this one though, there should always be more lambs. What else is there to say besides we should all be counting down the days till March 18th when X releases in theaters.