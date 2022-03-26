You Are Not My Mother Shades Irish Folk Horror With Real Fear

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Kate Dolan, writer, and director of the new horror film You Are Not My Mother, releasing March 25 in theaters and on VOD. You Are Not My Mother marks the feature debut from Dublin-based filmmaker Dolan, 2022 Dublin Film Festival Discovery Award recipient and Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Rising Star nominee.

The producers say the following about the film:

It's the week before Halloween. Char's bedridden mother, Angela, has mysteriously gone missing. All that remains is her abandoned car parked in the middle of a field. When Angela returns home to their North Dublin estate the following evening without explanation, it becomes clear to Char and her grandmother, Rita, that something is amiss. She might look and sound the same, but Angela's behavior has become increasingly erratic and frightening, as if she has been replaced by a malevolent force. As Halloween approaches, a night steeped in ancient Irish myth and legend, Char must unearth the dark secrets of her family in order to uncover the truth behind her mother's disappearance and save her, even if it means potentially losing her forever.

Chatting from Los Angeles where she was attending the premiere of the film, Dolan spoke about the film's use of folk horror to explore every day, very real fears that Hazel Doupe's character Char experiences—her mother's violent mood swings, the nastiness of bullies, all in the context of the sinister question of whether her mom has been replaced with a weird fae changeling, if not something worse. She also talks about the film's backdrop of Halloween as experienced in Dublin.

