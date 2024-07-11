Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Young Woman and the Sea

Young Woman and the Sea Will Stream To Disney+ Starting July 19th

Young Woman and the Sea will debut on Disney+ on July 19th. The film, directed by Joachim Rønning, stars Daisy Ridley.

Article Summary "Young Woman and the Sea" sets sail on Disney+ July 19th, starring Daisy Ridley.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film had a small box office presence before streaming.

Originally planned for direct-to-Disney+, Ridley's film garners positive reviews.

A new TV spot and poster released to herald the film's Disney+ streaming debut.

If you read the title of this film and you have no idea what this film is and you haven't heard of it, you're not alone. Young Woman and the Sea was supposed to be a direct-to-Disney+ or Hulu offering that was shifted to a limited release in theaters. Disney likely wanted to curb some more goodwill with director Joachim Rønning since he was the one bringing Tron: Ares to the big screen. The film has actually had some trouble getting to the big screen initially landing at Paramount as early as 2015 before eventually making its way to Disney in 2020. The movie tested very well, so they decided to give it an extremely limited release. It must have been very limited because the movie only made just over $500k at the box office. The movie got pretty good reviews and is now making its way to Disney+ starting on July 19th. Disney released a new TV spot and poster to go along with the streaming release.

Young Woman and the Sea: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Young Woman and the Sea stars Daisy Ridley as the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England.

Young Woman and the Sea, which also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler, is directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson, based on the book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by Glenn Stout. The producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Jeff Nathanson, with John G. Scotti, Daisy Ridley, and Joachim Rønning serving as executive producers. It was released in theaters on May 31, 2024.

