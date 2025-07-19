Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, resident evil, resident evil 4, sony pictures

Zach Cregger Addresses His Upcoming Resident Evil Film

Zach Cregger teases a bold new Resident Evil movie that stays true to the games’ spirit while forging its own path.

Article Summary Zach Cregger, director of Barbarian, leads the new Resident Evil movie adaption for Capcom's horror franchise.

Cregger promises a film true to the spirit of Resident Evil, focusing on character, tone, and suspenseful storytelling.

The director, a self-proclaimed superfan, draws inspiration from Resident Evil 4 without copying game lore verbatim.

Plot details are secret, but Cregger aims for a bold, fresh take that honors the legacy and excites longtime fans.

As we know, a new Resident Evil movie is officially in the works—and apparently, it's coming from a filmmaker who knows the franchise inside and out. Zach Cregger, best known for directing the 2022 breakout horror hit Barbarian, is set to helm the latest adaptation of Capcom's long-running survival horror series. And while past Resident Evil films have had a rocky history with fans, Cregger seems eager to strike the right balance between creative vision and gamer expectations. Here's what we know so far.

Resident Evil Filmmaker on Crafting a Balanced Story

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Cregger shared his perspective as both a filmmaker and lifelong fan, explaining, "I am a gigantic Resident Evil game fan. I've played them all. I don't know how many times I've just looped [Resident Evil 4] again and again. I just love it. I'm definitely not trying to be completely obedient to the lore of the games; I'm trying to tell a story that just feels authentic to the experience you get when you play the games. I don't think I'm breaking any major rules, but I also recognize that no matter what I do, people are going to come for me online. So all I want to do is just make a really good movie and tell a story that's compelling. I know that I'm gonna be happy with the movie, and hopefully other people will, too."

That kind of self-awareness—and deep fandom—could be exactly what the franchise needs. Cregger is stepping into a world filled with zombie dogs, underground labs, and convoluted corporate conspiracies, but he's keeping his focus grounded in character and tone. Naturally, his mention of Resident Evil 4 has already sparked speculation, especially given that game's fan-favorite status and unique blend of horror, action, and dark humor.

With no official plot details yet, the project remains shrouded in mystery. But as of now, at least fans can expect a fresh cinematic vision that honors the series' legacy without feeling beholden to every detail. And Cregger's track record with tension and subversion in Barbarian suggests we could get a version of Resident Evil that isn't afraid to take risks—and might finally deliver the adaptation fans have been waiting for.

