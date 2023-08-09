Posted in: Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, film, horror, The Exorcist, the exorcist 2

The Exorcist: Believer Isn't Going to Rely on Fan-Service

The Exorcist: Believer director David Gordon Green is sharing his thoughts on adapting a beloved franchise without relying on fan-service.

The established horror director David Gordon Green has plenty of experience with adapting a popular franchise, which we've seen firsthand through the recent Blumhouse Halloween trilogy. Next, on the filmmaker's list? A new adaptation of The Exorcist, with the upcoming sequel titled The Exorcist: Believer!

And not only will we be getting a return to the franchise, but it's already been confirmed that a total of three entries are in development, suggesting that there will be a brand new era of paranormal occurrences prepared to stake their claim on modern horror. That being said, don't expect a simple retread of events in any capacity.

Plenty of Original Exorcist Horror with Classic Influences

When speaking to Empire Magazine about the film's desire to shed fan-service tendencies, The Exorcist: Believer filmmaker says it's important to walk a fine line, admitting, "I think every filmmaker should make radical choices. If you're just trying to do fan service, you're gonna get lost. The DNA of this movie is parenting: your home life getting rocked by your child not acting like your child. My effort is to make it as human and relatable as we can and not get so caught up in the far-out supernatural of it."

The director then continues, "One of the things we do is bring a lot of different religious perspectives into the discussion of exorcism. It's not just assuming that Catholics are in charge of demonic possession as a ritual. We need to acknowledge that there's other ways out of this catastrophe than just one, and that's where it gets complicated. It's not so clearly defined in this movie. We don't have Max Von Sydow show up at the 11th hour. We don't have that type of character in this one."

The highly-anticipated Universal Pictures horror film The Exorcist: Believer comes to theaters on October 13, 2023. Are you ready for a double dose of exorcism chaos?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!