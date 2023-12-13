Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Warner Bros | Tagged: netflix, Rebel Moon, warner bros discovery, zack snyder

Zack Snyder Doesn't Think "The Superhero Movie is Completely Done"

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder, when asked about superhero films losing popularity says that he doesn't believe "the superhero movie is completely done."

Article Summary Zack Snyder says superhero movies must innovate to captivate the sophisticated audience.

Recent hits like SpiderVerse, The Boys, and Joker have redefined the genre's boundaries.

Superhero films need high quality and novelty to maintain momentum in 2023 and beyond.

Snyder focuses on his Netflix future with Rebel Moon, leaving the SnyderVerse behind.

Director Zack Snyder is currently doing the rounds for Rebel Moon- Part One: A Child of Fire, but people aren't keen to let the man move on with his career even though he has clearly said that he wants to. Just recently, Snyder has said that the superhero chapter of his life is closed, but everyone keeps asking him about it. He played a major role in the development of 2010s superhero movies. Hence, his opinions on the genre are valid, but asking if he would return to the SnyderVerse if Netflix got the rights to it isn't the question we should ask Snyder. (The answer is apparently, "If Netflix owned the rights to the DC characters in my extended universe, of course, I would, absolutely. No question," but Warner Bros. Discovery isn't giving up the rights to DC characters. Can we please stop acting like this is a thing that could happen). This man helped shape the genre into what it is now, for good and for ill, and asked what he thinks about the state of the industry, as CulturaOcio did so that Snyder could share his point of view.

"We've been watching superhero movies every weekend for 15 years or something like that, right?" Snyder said when the topic of the genre possibly losing its popularity was brought up. "So it's not outrageous that the graph is going to fluctuate, you know? I don't think by any means that the superhero movie is completely done. But I do feel like there's an onus on the filmmakers and the people who are the guardians of this IP to be sure that they are bringing audiences the highest quality material they can because now this audience is very sophisticated. They know the stories now, and you need to surprise them again."

Snyder is 100% on the money with that statement. The superhero movies that have done well in the last couple of years are the ones that have pushed the boundaries or done something we have never seen before. The SpiderVerse movies were visually beautiful to a level that people didn't think was even possible. Invincible and The Boys over on streaming are constantly pushing the boundary of what can go on screen at all in any capacity while also turning the entire genre on its head. The Batman and Joker took established characters that everyone thought they knew, like the back of their hands, and took some risks with them. Avengers: Endgame was the massive culmination of over a decade of storytelling coming together in a way that audiences have never seen before and might never see again. These are the films that have done well in the last couple of years, and you can't get away with mediocrity. 2023 has been a year of proving that a brand name with a mediocre film behind it isn't enough anymore, and superhero movies will have to keep pushing the boundaries of what we want and expect for the genre to continue to have any momentum.

As for Snyder, he's over at Netflix making original IP with a studio that seems keen to write him a blank check. The SnyderVerse is his past; Rebel Moon is his future, so let Snyder continue looking forward instead of backward. He has given everyone his "Comic Book Movie Wishlist" and what stories might draw him out of retirement, and we still think he could make a banger one-off Elseworlds movie, but we can let him move on while still valuing any insight he might have to the genre as a whole.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new universe awaits on Netflix starting December 22. From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!