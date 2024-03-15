Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

Zack Snyder "Knows The Goal" Regarding More Rebel Moon Movies

Director Zack Snyder says that he "knows the goal" if he gets to make more movies in the Rebel Moon universe.

Article Summary Zack Snyder is open to more Rebel Moon movies and expanding its universe.

Consistency is key for Snyder when considering future Rebel Moon stories.

There's uncertainty if Netflix will continue the Rebel Moon saga after Part Two.

Snyder envisions a grand arc for the universe and may pass the torch.

It's unclear whether or not Netflix is happy with its investment in Zack Snyder and his two or four Rebel Moon movies. There is already so much that is supposed to be spinning out from these two movies. Still, we have seen cinematic universes fall apart spectacularly [RIP Dark Universe], so saying you're committed doesn't mean anything. We'll have to see how Part Two does when it is released next month on Netflix, but it sounds like Snyder would like to make more movies in this universe and would even be willing to hand over the reins to someone else if possible. Snyder recently spoke to SFX Magazine, and he explained that he knows "the goal" if they get to make more movies.

"If we were to go forward and make more movies, we know the goal," Snyder says. "The fact that we do know where it's going allows us to make sure that other stories [from other writers, in other media] don't do something that's not consistent. I think in an ideal world, we'd definitely have a longer arc to this giant universe, and then, at that point, I would be happy to hand it off to someone else. But I know what I want to do with it."

Everyone involved with this project, in the lead-up to Part One, was trying to say that this would be building a world to rival Star Wars or Star Trek, but that doesn't appear to be the case at the moment. For the sake of fans of the first movie, we can hope this doesn't mean Snyder is ending Rebel Moon on a cliffhanger, assuming that Netflix will give him the green light to make more. Netflix is already a graveyard of unfinished stories; we don't need another one because a director assumed he was getting a cinematic universe.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th, 2024.

