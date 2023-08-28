Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: "Army of the Dead", army of thieves, netflix, zack snyder

Zack Snyder Teases That Planet of the Dead Gets "Pretty Twisted"

Director Zack Snyder has teased that the Army of the Dead sequel, Planet of the Dead, and other media in that universe will get "pretty twisted."

Rebel Moon is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean the other franchise that director Zack Snyder has with Netflix isn't still going forward. However, there have been some bumps in the road. The animated prequel to Army of the Dead, titled Amy of the Dead: Lost Vegas. However, we haven't heard anything about that since Snyder revealed that things had stalled for "technical reasons" back in March. As for the live-action sequel, we haven't heard anything about that for a long time, either. Back in October 2021, Snyder revealed that the title of the film was going to be Planet of the Dead, but there haven't been any other details. Snyder has been very busy getting Rebel Moon off of the ground, and all of his focus appears to be there for now. However, Screen Rant did get the chance to ask him about the Army of the Dead sequel, and he did tease that things get "pretty twisted."

"Yeah, and I thought about it a lot. It's funny because I was trying to figure out the cadence and how we would go forward and whether we're going to do the Army of the Dead sequel and then come back and do another one of these [Rebel Moon] movies if it's desired. Because Army goes completely nuts. If we were to make another Army movie other than…the Mathias [Army of Thieves] arm of Army Universe has its own thing happening, but the main trunk gets pretty twisted as it goes up. And then to have these two things, it would be nice…because you could kind of go back and forth between the two [universes]."

Snyder is keeping a lot of plates spinning right now, so it's not that surprising that Planet of the Dead has sort of stalled a bit. Netflix might not be happy about that, considering that Army of the Dead was one of those times the streamer could definitively say that they had a hit on their hands. Army of Thieves didn't make nearly as big of a splash, but things between Snyder and the streamer seem to still be going well. We can hope that Rebel Moon isn't under The Grey Man or Red Notice, where we watch millions upon millions of dollars get flushed down the metaphorical toilet. We need more science-fiction-fantasy, so we're rooting for you, Zack.

Army of the Dead: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder, from a story and screenplay from Snyder with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold co-writing the screenplay. It stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt. It was released in select theaters on May 14, 2021 and streamed to Netflix on May 21, 2021.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!