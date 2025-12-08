Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: five nights at freddys 2, Weekend Box Office, Wicked: For Good, zootopia 2

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Sets Records At The Weekend Box Office

The box office was electric again this weekend, with Blumhouse sequel Five Nights at Freddy's 2 overperforming for the victory.

Article Summary Five Nights at Freddy's 2 smashes records with a $63 million debut, leading the weekend box office.

The horror sequel breaks December and post-Thanksgiving opening records, fueling sequel buzz.

Zootopia 2 holds second with a global total nearing $1 billion, Wicked lifts box office milestones.

Global box office crosses $8 billion for the year, as more big releases are set to arrive soon.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 outperformed expectations and stunned the town again en route to winning the weekend box office. Domestically, the sequel took in $63 million, well above all tracking, and scored the highest debut ever for a horror film released in December and the highest week-after-Thanksgiving opening ever. Worldwide, the running total sits at $109 million. Now, word of mouth is quite bad on the film, so this one might not have legs, but that is a fantastic number for Blumhouse, and they will take it. A third film is pretty much a lock at this point, as the fans have proven they will show up whenever they decide to put one out.

Five Nights At Freddy's, Zootopia, and Wicked Help Reach A Box Office Milestone

Zootopia 2 fell to second place, grossing $43 million in its second week, but the film also has a global total of $912 million in two weeks and should pass $1 billion either Tuesday or Wednesday. Staggering numbers for the Disney sequel. Wicked: For Good finished third with $16.7 million, bringing its domestic total to just below $300 million. It is also pacing well behind the first film from last year, and it seems the repeat viewings many kept going back for last year are not happening with the second film. Down in sixth place, in limited theaters, with most screenings only twice a day due to its length, was Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. Great numbers for that one. This weekend sent the global box office over $8 million for only the third time since the COVID shutdowns. With the big releases the next three weeks, we could still see that number get over $9 million, which has only happened once since Covid, the year of Barbinheimer. After the news this week, this is great news.

The weekend box office top five for December 5:

Five Nights at Freddy's 2- $63 million Zootopia 2- $43 million Wicked: For Good- $16.7 million Jujutsu Kasen: Execution- $10 million Now You See Me: Now You Don't- $3.5 million

This week, we take a week off from blockbusters. Wide releases include drama Ella McCay, horror remake Silent Night, Deadly Night, and rereleases of Sinners and Jim Carrey's How the Grinch Stole Christmas. None of these should take the top spot, and actually, I think Five Nights at Freddy's will drop the top spot to Zootopia 2.

