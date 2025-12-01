Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Weekend Box Office, Wicked: For Good, zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 Sets Animated Film Opening Record At Weekend Box Office

Zootopia 2 scored the all-time highest opening for an animated film worldwide over the weekend, and easily won the battle with Wicked.

Article Summary Zootopia 2 breaks global animated film opening records with a staggering $556 million debut weekend.

The sequel dominates the Thanksgiving box office, besting Wicked: For Good and leading a strong holiday frame.

Disney claims top spots again, following Moana 2's record-setting performance last Thanksgiving.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 aims for second place next weekend, but faces tough competition from Zootopia 2.

Zootopia 2 took over the world this weekend, and Disney is celebrating today. The sequel took in a gargantuan $556 million worldwide, the best opening for an animated film ever. That is also the fourth-highest global opening of all time and the highest of 2025. Here in the states, over the five-day holiday, it took in $156 million. The three-day gross was $96.8 million. That is the second-highest Thanksgiving opening ever, it had the second-best Black Friday gross all-time, and the third-highest Thanksgiving weekend of all-time. Almost all of the records above it were set by Moana 2 last year. The lesson here is that you better not open anything Thanksgiving week against Disney if it is a film people care about. The film is pretty much assured to gross $1 billion.

Zootopia 2 Sends Wicked To Second Place

Zootopia 2 sent Wicked: For Good to second place, though that film still fared well, grossing $62.8 million over the three-day and $93 million over the five-day holiday. It's already sitting at $270.4 million after just two weeks, though it doesn't feel like it will have the legs the first film did. The entire slate of films this year scored $297 million, the third-highest Thanksgiving box office all-time. The record holder is last year, when Moana 2 went completely nuts and propelled the box office to $424.9 million. It is hard to see how that record is broken anytime soon.

The weekend box office top five for Thanksgiving weekend:

Zootopia 2- $96.8 million Wicked: For Good- $62.8 million Now You See Me, Now You Don't- $10 million Predator: Badlands- $4.8 million The Running Man- $3,8 million

This weekend, all eyes turn to Blumhouse. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 opens, and after the huge success of the first one, many are wondering whether it was a mistake to release the second one in the holiday corridor, not in the fall, closer to Halloween. Lord knows, after how slow business was in September and October, they should have. The first one opened to over $80 million, but I do not see that happening. It will be a fight to get over $40 million and to beat out Wicked for second place behind Zootopia 2. I think it just barely reaches $41 million and ekes out a second-place finish. Anything below $40 million is a disaster.

