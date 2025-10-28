Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: zootopia 2

Zootopia 2: Tickets On Sale, International Trailer, Featurette, & More

Tickets for Disney's upcoming Zootopia 2 are officially on sale. We got a new international trailer, a behind-the-scenes featurette, a TV spot, posters, and images.

Article Summary Zootopia 2 tickets are now available, signaling the kickoff of Disney's big promotional push.

A new international trailer and behind-the-scenes featurette reveal fresh footage and story teases.

Early box office projections suggest Zootopia 2 could open to $115–$130 million this November.

Disney drops new TV spots, character posters, and images as anticipation for the sequel builds.

Disney has hit the ground running for Zootopia 2 now that we're in the home stretch. The first film is a member of the billion-dollar box office club, and the show also had a Disney+ show that sort of flew under the radar. This has been a year of animation missing the mark or hitting some serious high notes, and Disney is already 0/1 with Elio flopping as badly as it did back in June. Tickets are on sale now, which means we have a bunch of content. There's an intentional trailer that teases a ton of new footage and gives us a better idea of what the plot will be. We also got a behind-the-scenes featurette with stars Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin teasing some of the plot, along with a TV spot featuring Bateman, Goodwin, and new cast member Ke Huy Quan. Finally, we have six new posters from the usual suspects like Dolby, IMAX, and more, plus some new images as well.

November is usually a good month for Disney animated films, but there have been some pretty high-profile flops in the last couple of years, including Wish. With tickets on sale now, more accurate box office estimates should be rolling in soon, but the latest numbers are looking like Zootopia 2 is going to be massive, with a range of $115-$130 million on its opening weekend. The early reports have been wrong before, and there is a lot of serious competition in the coming weeks as we head into the holiday season, not to mention everyone is broke as a joke, and the first thing to go out the door when you're broke is luxuries like taking your family to the movies.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

The Zootopia 2 voice cast is composed of an astounding pool of talent that also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story), and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl), who appear as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries; Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor's New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department's charming cheetah receptionist.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!