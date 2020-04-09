This felt inevitable. The makers of Doctor Who just released a new video. This one is a quick and cheerful compilation of the emotional, serious and happy moments of Series 12. Well, surely this is everything that's in any story, but I think they mean the cool emotional moments of the season. And yes, the BBC put it on the show's official YouTube Channel. And squeezed into less than 4 minutes instead of half an hour. Okay, I'll bite. Many of the emotional moments are about the new Master (Sacha Dhawan). That makes sense. He's bat-flap crazy, so he embodies emotional, serious and happy, albeit happy in awfully psychotic ways. And Jodie Whittaker is the first to talk about how he made her Doctor even more intense and emotional. And showrunner Chris Chibnall pretty much confirmed his intentions for the show.

Watching Doctor Who is Self-Care

We've arrived at the point where Doctor Who is officially part of the world's self-care regime during the coronavirus pandemic. Since it came back in 2005, the show was always designed to be a piece of self-care and self-nurturing. The makers never said it outright, of course. It probably would have sounded really weird during the 2000s. But now things have changed in 2020. We're in the middle of an apocalypse and the producers of the show are pretty much admitting it. Doctor Who fans have always considered the show as part of their self-care. That is really the promise of pop culture, after all. Now they're making it public.

It started with Doctor Who Magazine writer Emily Cook launching the global fan rewatches of the show. She turned these into events with former showrunners like Russell T. Davies and Steven Moffat, and cast members like Matt Smith, Karen Gillen and Arthur Darvill live-tweeting. Davies and Moffat even wrote new material and stories that were funny, emotional and intense as the show itself. With the actual show still on hiatus, this keeps it alive and active. Old episodes become alive and vital again, with fans and makers of the show orbiting them. It's a fascinating New Normal in Pop Culture, in a weird, dystopian moment in real-life history.