Buffalo Wild Wings Adds New Exclusive Mountain Dew Cocktail

Buffalo Wild Wings revealed today they're expanding their drink line with Mountain Dew with a brand new cocktail exclusive to their locations. A few months ago they partnered with PepsiCo. to add MTN DEW Legend to the menu as an exclusive drink (which we're going to try out soon for a nerdy food review), and it got some positive feedback. Now they're adding the drink to the liquor menu with a new mixed drink called the Legendary Long Island. The idea is to add the soda flavor which contains a mixture of blackberry, citrus, and ginger with vodka, rum, tequila, triple sec, and lemon sour for their own twist on the drink.

It's interesting that with all of the flavors being produced under the MTN DEW label as of late, this feels like the one they seem to be the proudest of lately and are going just a little extra full-throttle on. Even more so than the Flamin' Hot flavor that was also recently released. Here's a couple quotes from both parties on the new drink.

"We know MTN DEW fans are all about bold flavors and experiences, so we're thrilled to offer them an exclusive beverageand new cocktail creation that will help fuel their great times at Buffalo Wild Wings," said Rita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. "Our continued collaboration with PepsiCo allows us to innovate and create bold flavor experiences with food and beverages that you can only find at our sports bars." "The PepsiCo beverage and snack portfolio has inspired some delicious B-Dubs menu collaborations over the years, and MTN DEW felt like the perfect opportunity to excite fans of both brands," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We bet that MTN DEW Legend and the Legendary Long Island will score big with sports fans and foodies alike."