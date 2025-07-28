Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Radler

Buffalo Wild Wings Has Mountain Dew Radler For a Limited Time

Buffalo Wild Wings is offeringg up a soda/beer combo for a limited time, as you can try out the Mountain Dew Radler right now

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering up a unique drink combination, as they are currently serving the Mountain Dew Radler for a limited time. The drink is basically 50% beer and 50% Mountain Dew. They don't say what kind of beer, so we're assuming it's dealer's choice as to what you want to have mixed in, but its a combo they're serving up to beat the heat while Summer is still scortching. W have more details below as this will only be available for the next few weeks.

Mountain Dew Radler

Beer lovers and Mountain Dew fans unite! Buffalo Wild Wings and Mountain Dew have teamed up to unveil an all-new refreshing, citrusy drink of the summer. Introducing the Mountain Dew Radler: 50% beer, 50% Mountain Dew, and 100% good time. Legend says the Radler—a combination of 50% beer, 50% fruit soda—was created in Bavaria over a century ago to refresh bikers along their routes in the blazing summer heat. Flashforward to now, Buffalo Wild Wings is making the classic drink even more refreshing with a citrus kick thanks to Mountain Dew. The Mountain Dew Radler pairs perfectly with wings and other sports bar meals and is a great cool-down drink to enjoy with your crew after a day of fishing, hiking, baseball games and other summer fun.

"Buffalo Wild Wings is the go-to hangout spot with your friends this summer," said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. "We wanted to add something to our drink menu that is both refreshing and uniquely B-Dubs. Remixing a classic summer beverage like the Radler with Mountain Dew does just that."

"Whether you're on the lake sipping Mountain Dew or cheering on your team at Buffalo Wild Wings, our brands are best enjoyed with good company," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home. "The Mountain Dew Radler captures the spirit of outdoor adventure and brings it right to your friends' B-Dubs table."

