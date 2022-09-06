Cars: Pixar Fest 2022 Celebrates With Crocs, Bags, Toys & More

Disney's Pixar Fest 2022 is here with new products from Crocs, Mattel, and more during a month-long celebration of content and products taking fandom to a new level. From the new Cars On The Road series debuting on Disney+ Day, September 8th, to brand new Mattel playsets and returning favorites from Crocs, fans of all ages will be excited to join the celebration. Many outlets such as Box Lunch, Disney Store, Loungefly, and others offer tons from Cars.

Others included in some product lines are Lightyear, Coco, and The Incredibles. For now let's take a look at the collections here celebrating the Cars series and films for Pixar Fest.

Ready for another lap? Fans asked and Crocs delivered! In honor of Lightning McQueen Day, Crocs announced a restock of the limited-edition Classic Lightning McQueen Clog. The shoe is a fan-first take on a classic, combining the playfulness and excitement of Pixar with Crocs' most iconic silhouette. The bright red clog features cool "Cars" graphics and long-lasting LEDs that light up with every step. The Classic Lightning McQueen Clog will be available between September 8-12, through Crocs.com beginning at 12 pm EST.

Inspired by Pixar's new Disney+ series Cars On The Road, this Radiator Springs Tour playset revs up new adventures as Road Trip Lightning McQueen and Road Trip Mater drive through their iconic hometown. Kick-off their journey at Luigi's tire shop for a quick tune-up from Guido, then pass through Ramone's for a fresh paint job before filling up at Flo's V8 café. Wait for the light-up countdown to turn green, then they can race off on their road trip.

The Cars Color Change Whale Car Wash Trackset will make for a splashing good time! A Color Change Lightning McQueen vehicle is included to dive into the transforming fun right out of the box! Capturing an iconic moment from Pixar's new Disney+ series Cars On The Road, kids can watch the color change happen right before their eyes.

Load Lightning McQueen in, then slide the forklift attendant to move the racer through the submarine-shaped car wash. A spray of warm water changes the Color Change vehicle's look; a dunk into the icy cold water tank changes it back. Send the car through the "drying" foam rollers, fuel up at the pump and drive off into a new adventure — then come right back to clean up again.