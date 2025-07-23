Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: BuzzBallz, Pool

BuzzBallz Reveals World's First Cocktail Can Pool

BuzzBallz has a new item for sale next week that has less to do with drinking and more with taking a dip in the new Cocktail Can Pool

Article Summary BuzzBallz unveils the world's first inflatable Cocktail Can Pool, launching July 31 for summer fun.

Pool is a massive 5ft tall, 6ft wide, and shaped like the iconic BuzzBallz cocktail can with full branding.

Limited edition pool valued at over $3,000 but will be sold for only $20 exclusively at BuzzBallzPool.com.

Designed for adults 21+, this pool turns any backyard into the ultimate BuzzBallz-themed party spot.

BuzzBallz has a new party item they are serving up to those looking to beat the heat as they have revealed the world's first Cocktail Can Pool. Basically, the company made an outdoor pool with their own branding on it, designed to look like one of their canned cocktails. The insane part about this is that they're selling the pool for just $20, although they didn't mention how many they had in stock or how long it would be available, only that it would launch on July 31. We have the finer details about it below.

BuzzBallz Cocktail Can Pool

BuzzBallz, a fan-favorite single-serve, ready-to-drink cocktail brand with a cult following, is making waves—literally. The brand is unveiling its boldest creation yet, the biggest BuzzBallz ever: a 5-foot-tall, 6-foot-wide inflatable backyard pool shaped exactly like its signature cocktail can, complete with a pull-tab lid. It's a fully functional, limited-edition pool and the only cocktail-inspired above-ground pool ever made. Fans have long joked about wanting to bathe in BuzzBallz. Or swim in it. While our legal team definitely wouldn't let us do that, they did let us make a pool shaped like a GIANT BuzzBallz. So we made it happen. You're welcome.

Loud, proud, and made for those who treat fun like a lifestyle, the pool is here to turn boring backyards into full-blown BuzzBallz celebrations. The pool looks like the iconic round cocktail can—complete with lid, pull-tab, and branding and is nearly six feet wide, stands over five feet tall, and features the fan-favorite Berry Cherry Limeade blue. It's a summer centerpiece. Definitely not for the beige patio crowd! Valued at over $3,000 (but selling for only $20), the BuzzBallz Pool will be available starting July 31 for just $20, the price of a Biggie BuzzBallz. With a limited number available at BuzzBallzPool.com , this is the only pool you'll actually want to be in this summer. Must be 21+ to use and to purchase. Alcohol is not included and is not recommended during use of the pool.

