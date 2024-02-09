Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cinnamon toast crunch, Old El Paso

Cinnamon Toast Crunch & Old El Paso Launch Limited Edition Taco Shells

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Old El Paso have launched limited-edition dessert taco shells that have been blasted with cinnamon.

General Mills has a new food item out in time for the Super Bowl, as Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Old El Paso have launched a limited-edition dessert. The company has launched the Launch Limited Edition Dessert Taco Shells Blasted with Cinnadust, which is clearly an item they made to be released in time for the big game so you have something different to eat while everything is happening. All the way down to having JJ Watt and Justin Jefferson on the cover of the box. If you're looking to get your hands on them, they are available right now for the next few weeks, as you can read more about them below.

Limited Edition Dessert Taco Shells

This winning flavor combination is bringing together fans everywhere — including taco-lover and defensive legend JJ Watt and offensive star and breakfast stan Justin Jefferson — to celebrate the season's Most Valuable Taco. JJ is a lifelong fan of taco nights with Old El Paso and Justin loves to start his mornings with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Now, the two are teaming up so they can enjoy the best of both worlds thanks to this hall-of-fame-worthy dessert, sure to score big with fans. Just in time for the Big Game, fans can find Old El Paso Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Taco Shells in limited-edition boxes featuring JJ and Justin exclusively on Walmart.com starting February 7 for $3.18 while supplies last. The dessert taco shells will also be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in March.

To extend the new product buzz right up until game day, Old El Paso and Cinnamon Toast Crunch are also showing up for the most highly anticipated showdown of the year and celebrating the elite players of the season by releasing a giant taco trophy that will "appear" in Vegas during the first week of February, popping up at the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign to excite fans for the upcoming gameday and highlight the new product launch.

