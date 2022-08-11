Coca-Cola Releases New Flavor Called DreamWorld With AR Experience

Coca-Cola Creations has released one more innovative flavor for 2022 as you can soon get your hands on Coca-Cola: DreamWorld. The company has been releasing a few different flavors over the summer, our personal favorite to date has been the Starlight version, but that's just our preference. And while we hope some of these flavors will stick around longer than the summer, the company has one more they're relating next week with DreamWorld. To help promote the release, which will happen on August 15th, the team has created an AR music experience in collaboration with EDM festival Tomorrowland, as well as an exclusive digital wearable collection from DRESSX. It's interesting how the company has pushed these new flavors in a very different way than you normally see some of their advertising go to promote a new item. The AR-related content has definitely been fun to check out. Here's more info on what you can expect in that environment.

A fantastical look-and-feel complements the beverage's flavor profile by fusing whimsical shapes, electric colors and a 3D expression of Coke's signature script to create an illusionary visual landscape on Coca-Cola Dreamworld packaging, in-store merchandising and other physical and virtual elements. The Coca-Cola Creations platform—which debuted in February when Coca-Cola Starlight offered fans a taste of outer space, followed by the gaming and metaverse-inspired Coca-Cola Byte and collaboration with Grammy-nominated music artist Marshmello—reimagines the brand across physical and digital worlds via sequential, limited-edition flavors, designs and experiences. A suite of immersive digital activations will provide a portal into the Coca-Cola Dreamworld universe. Fans can scan any Dreamworld package on their mobile phone to access the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, where they can enjoy an Augmented Reality (AR) music experience created in collaboration with Tomorrowland; download an exclusive Dreamworld-inspired digital fashion collection for the metaverse via a partnership with DRESSX and more. Coca-Cola Dreamworld will come to life IRL through experiential activations on select college campuses, and a series of out-of-home creative executions in New York City including an appearance on the iconic Coca-Cola billboard in Times Square, bus takeovers, 3D signage, hand-painted murals, Dreamworld-inspired AR Snapchat lenses and backdrops.