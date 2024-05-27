Posted in: Books, Dark Horse Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: cuphead, Dark Horse Books, studio mdhr

Cuphead Will Get Three New Books From Dark Horse Books

Three new Cuphead books are on the way from Dark Horse Books, all of them focusing on the artwork from the series and the game.

Article Summary Dark Horse Books announces three new Cuphead titles for late summer/fall.

New graphic novel 'Cuphead Volume 3: Colorful Crack-Ups & Chaos' debuts in August.

'The Art of The Cuphead Show' book to reveal behind-the-scenes of Netflix series.

'The Art of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course' offers deep dive into game's art.

Dark Horse Books has announced three new titles on the way in the late summer and fall, all of which are tied to the Cuphead franchise. The three books tied to the video game created by Studio MDHR include a new graphic novel, Cuphead Volume 3: Colorful Crack-Ups & Chaos, and two art books titled The Art of The Cuphead Show and The Art of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. We have the finer details for all three for you along with the cover art, as we'll see them released between August and October.

Cuphead Volume 3: Colorful Crack-Ups & Chaos

Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice return in this brand-new collection of chaos and capers! The gang gets themselves into some close calls and hilarious hiccups featuring ice cream enterprises, literally jumping into board games, and more! This original graphic novel features exciting all-new adventures drawn in the magnificent, magical, award-winning vintage style of Cuphead. The graphic novel spans 72 pages and measures at 6"x9". It will be available August 20, 2024 in bookstores and August 21, 2024 in comic shops and will retail for $10.99.

The Art of The Cuphead Show

The Art of The Cuphead Show explores the creation story of the acclaimed Netflix animated series, The Cuphead Show! The series' producers, writers, graphic artists, and more take readers on a deep dive into the development and production of this beloved series. Never-before-seen production art, character designs, and more await inside this hardcover art book collection. The book contains 248 pages and measures at 8.5"x11". It will be available September 3, 2024, in bookstores and September 4, 2024, in comic shops for $49.99.

The Art of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

And finally, following the highly successful The Art of Cuphead book released in 2020, The Art of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course again transports readers back to the classic rubber hose cartoon style of 1930s animation with an art book celebrating the extension pack to the acclaimed platformer, Cuphead…The Delicious Last Course! Take a gander at the celebrated expansion's traditional hand-drawn frame-by-frame animation and peek at the early concepts, production work, and unused ideas that went into the making of The Delicious Last Course's new characters, bosses, and stages! Relive the most cherished and challenging moments of Cuphead and Mugman's adventure with their new pal, Ms. Chalice, all in a way you've never seen before! The book contains 272 pages and measures 8.5"x11". The art book will be available on October 8, 2024, in bookstores and on October 9, 2024, in comic shops and will retail for $39.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the deluxe edition.

