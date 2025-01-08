Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mug Root Beer, pepsico

Mug Root Beer Has Created a New Dawg DNA Kit

Wanna know how much Dawg you got in you? Mug Root Beer has created a special Dawg DNA Kit for you to find out exactly how much

Article Summary Discover your inner Dawg with Mug Root Beer's unique Dawg DNA Kit and root beer swig test.

Limited-time offer: Buy two 10-packs of Mug Mini Cans for access to the free Dawg DNA Kit.

Join Mug's pack with results from 30% to a rare 110% Dawg status using your saliva sample.

Kit includes a Mug, test card, and real dog DNA kit to compare your Dawg level with your pet's.

The first weird item of the year has popped up on our radar,m and it comes from Mug Root Beer who have created a Dawg DNA Kit. This kit will allow you to take a swig of their root beer, and use your saliva and your dog's saliva to find out just how much Dawg is actually in you. If this is 100% legit and not just a gimmick, its probably one of the most pricy promos they got out there. The kit will officially drop on January 10 at 12 PM ET on the @MugRootBeer TikTok Shop. The first 200 fans to purchase two 10-packs of recently launched Mug Root Beer Mini Cans on the Mug Root Beer Shop will unlock an access code to redeem a free Dawg DNA Kit. We have more details for you below.

Mug Root Beer – Dawg DNA Kit

With so many people in recent years getting curious about their roots (or in this case, root beer), the brand created its own mock-genealogy show episode with a surprising twist. "Genes with Gene," introduces the limited-edition DNA kits that aims to help connect Mug fanatics with their fellow dawgs and Dog, the Mug Root Beer mascot. To prove their dawg status, recipients of the Mug Root Beer Dawg DNA Kit simply need to sip the provided MUG, collect a saliva sample, and drop it onto the pre-supplied test for their official DNA results, from 30% dawg to the rare 110% dawg.

"Our followers inspired us to adopt the phrase 'GOT THAT DAWG IN YOU?' as the official slogan of Mug Root Beer, and they've been hounding our mascot Dog for dawg approval since. Now it's our turn to uncover who the real dawgs are and welcome them into Dog's pack," said Patrick Gamble, Senior Brand Marketing Manager, Mug Root Beer. "The Mug Root Beer Dawg DNA Kit finally gives fans proof of their dawg status and the opportunity to own it with pride."

Each Mug Root Beer Dawg DNA Kit includes:

A can of MugRoot Beer (the official refreshment of the dawgs)

A "dog drool" dropper for collecting the Mug-enhanced sample

Test card that reveals the results

A real dog DNA kit ($90 value), so fans can see how their dawg status stacks up next to their furry best friend

