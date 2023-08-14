Posted in: eSports, Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Video Games | Tagged: FaZe Clan, Totino's

FaZe Clan & Totino's Partner For New Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls

A new flavor of Totino's Pizza Rolls has hit the shelves as General Mills partnered with esports org FaZe Clan to bring Orange Chicken.

Esports organization FaZe Clan has partnered up with General Mills to bring you a new flavor of Totino's Pizza Rolls, as Orange Chicken has hit the market. This is basically your chance to now get a new kind of geeky snack as they have taken the modern Chinese take-out go-to chicken dish and tossed it into their famous Pizza Rolls for a quick treat. Aside from the flavor being unique to the brand and having never been sold before, there isn't much else happening with this new flavor beyond the fact that it's been endorsed by one of the most well-known esports brands around. It's basically a cool promotion for all involved. We got a couple of quotes about the new dish from both parties below as the new flavor is on the shelves right now.

"Totino's new Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls snacks are filled with chicken in a sweet and spicy orange sauce, all wrapped in the famous golden crust fans know and love. The latest innovation from Totino's creates the ultimate hassle-free snacking combo for snack lovers and gamers to enjoy."

"After our successful Buffalo Chicken launch with FaZe Clan last year, we knew we had to create something extra special next that would not only excite our fans' taste buds, but also perfectly complement the rush of gaming," said Taylor Roseberry, Brand Experience Manager for Totino's. "Totino's Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls do just that, and we're excited for fans to enjoy orange chicken in a whole new way."

"We are incredibly proud of our second collaboration with Totino's," said Adam Bauer, FaZe Clan's SVP of Brand Partnerships. "Finding the next flavor to roll out together has been an exciting process and we can't wait to introduce Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls to our fans in an easy way to enjoy between gaming sessions."

