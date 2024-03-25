Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrero, Waster

Ferrero Drops Their Own Line Of Easter Candy This Year

If you're looking for a little something different for Easter selections, Ferrero revealed a new line of chocolates off the usual variety.

Ferrero has revealed a ton of Easter products across the line as they look to offer some geekier options for those looking to celebrate the holiday. Much like the company had done during Christmas and Valentine's Day, they have made a number of themed items from Kinder, Butterfinger, Keebler, Crunch, Nutella, and more. We have the full list below of what you can get your hands on before Sunday, along with some images, depending on what your tastebuds are looking for.

Kinder Bueno T(2×2), 'King Size': Four Crispy, Creamy Individually Wrapped Milk Chocolate Bars

Kinder Bueno Mini T30, Share Pack : Kinder Bueno Mini, Crispy Creamy Milk Chocolate Bites, Individually Wrapped Pieces (5.7oz)

Kinder Bueno Eggs: Perfect to share or display in your Easter spread, these individually wrapped eggs feature smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafers filled with creamy hazelnut filling.

Perfect to share or display in your Easter spread, these individually wrapped eggs feature smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafers filled with creamy hazelnut filling. Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends, Milk Chocolate & Crispy Cookie Bits : Individually wrapped in seasonal graphics – perfect for Easter baskets and decorating. These delicious Kinder Chocolates are made with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky filling or crispy cookie bits.

Kinder Chocolate Mi n i Eggs: Individually wrapped eggs made with Kinder's smooth milk chocolate with creamy milk filling – the perfect basket stuffer, gift and treat this Easter season.

Individually wrapped eggs made with Kinder's smooth milk chocolate with creamy milk filling – the perfect basket stuffer, gift and treat this Easter season. Kinder Chocolate 6ct Spring Animal Hollow Figures: Perfect for an Easter basket stuffer, these individually wrapped Spring animals are made with smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky lining.

Kinder Bunny Hollow Figure: Individually wrapped Santa Bunny's in three fun colors made with smooth milk chocolate with creamy milk lining – great to include in an Easter basket, treating, gifting and sharing.

Keebler Graham Ready Crust: Delicious with a subtly sweet flavor and have a crispy texture when baked but are also ideal for no-bake pies.

Delicious with a subtly sweet flavor and have a crispy texture when baked but are also ideal for no-bake pies. Keebler Pretzel Ready Crust: Make Easter baking magical this year with a sweet and salty take on Keebler's shortbread ready-to-eat crusts made with real pretzel bits.

Make Easter baking magical this year with a sweet and salty take on Keebler's shortbread ready-to-eat crusts made with real pretzel bits. Mini Nutella Easter Jar: An adorable 1 oz. mini glass Nutella Jar featuring festive packaging, available with seasonal light green or yellow lids.

An adorable 1 oz. mini glass Nutella Jar featuring festive packaging, available with seasonal light green or yellow lids. Fannie May Heritage Collection Gift Box: Put all your Easter favorites in one basket with this premium chocolate collection. This best of Fannie May collection features a selection of signature tastes – from Pixies, Buttercreams, Chocolate Covered Caramels, to Nut Clusters.

Put all your Easter favorites in one basket with this premium chocolate collection. This best of Fannie May collection features a selection of signature tastes – from Pixies, Buttercreams, Chocolate Covered Caramels, to Nut Clusters. Mother's Springtime Buddies Cookies 9oz DOY: Hop into spring with Mother's Springtime Buddies Cookies in playful bunny, chick, butterfly and duckling shapes. Covered in eggstra-special yellow and white frosting and colorful sprinkles, these cookies are the perfect treat to enjoy with family and friends this season.

Royal Dansk Love Spring Collection: Elevate your Easter Brunch or any snacking occasion with this Danish Butter Cookie assortment that features unique shapes and seasonal flavors such as lemon lavender and salted caramel, and the iconic vanilla ring. A perfect Easter hosting accompaniment, gift, or snack, the Royal Dansk Love Spring Collection is sure to impress.

Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs: Looking for the perfect addition for your Easter basket? These Golden Eggs offer a new experience available in a small egg format with milk, dark and white chocolate flavors. Perfect for sharing with family and friends or to treat yourself.

Looking for the perfect addition for your Easter basket? These Golden Eggs offer a new experience available in a small egg format with milk, dark and white chocolate flavors. Perfect for sharing with family and friends or to treat yourself. Ferrero Rocher Imbutito Golden Hollow Egg: Looking for the perfect addition for your Easter basket? This hollow egg is a premium eye-catching and mouthwatering centerpiece for your basket to be complete!

Looking for the perfect addition for your Easter basket? This hollow egg is a premium eye-catching and mouthwatering centerpiece for your basket to be complete! Ferrero Collection Hazelnut: Share the indulgent taste of assorted chocolates inside a box of individually wrapped candy, perfect for sharing or gifting.

Butterfinger and CRUNCH Easter Minis: The Butterfinger and Crunch bags come with mini sized candies in festive Spring wrappers. They are special seasonalized treats for you and your loved ones. Whether you are decorating for your party or baking treats, these Easter candies add a festive touch to your household Easter activities.

Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Baby Ruth Assorted Easter Minis (26 ct) & (80 ct) : The Assorted Minis 9.5oz comes with 26 mini sized candies in festive Spring wrappers. They are special seasonalized treats for you and your loved ones. Whether you are decorating for your party or baking treats, these Easter candies add a festive touch to your household Easter activities.

Buncha CRUNCH Easter Box (link to be provided): Make children's Easter baskets even more egg-cellent with this fun and enjoyable treat for all to enjoy.

Make children's Easter baskets even more egg-cellent with this fun and enjoyable treat for all to enjoy. Butterfinger Easter Minis (7pk): Create the perfect Easter basket with these fun seasonal crispety, crunchety peanut-buttery mini bars.

Create the perfect Easter basket with these fun seasonal crispety, crunchety peanut-buttery mini bars. CRUNCH Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny: The Crunch Bunny, a solid creamy milk chocolate with crisped rice, comes in the festive joyful bunny shape . The Crunch Bunny makes for the perfect center for each child's Easter basket.

