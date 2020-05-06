Disney Parks may be closed, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy their famous park foods at home. Disney has been releasing several popular recipes for all of us at home. Last week we shared their Peanut Butter French Toast, and today we're sharing the immensely popular Cheddar Cheese Soup from Le Cellier inside the Canada Pavilion at Epcot.

While I haven't eaten at Le Cellier, I have had the Cheddar Cheese Soup during last year's Flower and Garden Festival at one of the festivals, many temporary food booths. The soup is famous for a reason — it's rich, creamy, robust in flavor, and addictive. You can also customize it! Don't eat bacon? Don't add it. The soup tastes fantastic with or without.

Ingredients: 1/2 pound of bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium red onion, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

3 celery ribs, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups chicken stock

4 cups milk

1 pound white cheddar cheese, grated

1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Coarse salt, freshly ground pepper to taste

1/2 cup warm Canadian golden lager or any pale lager-style beer

Chopped scallions or chives, for garnish Directions:

In a 4- or 5-quart Dutch oven, cook bacon, stirring, over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Add red onion, celery, and butter and sauté until onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Add flour and cook, stirring constantly, for about 4 minutes over medium heat. Whisk in chicken stock and bring to boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add milk and continue to simmer for 15 minutes. Do not boil after milk is added. Remove from heat and add cheese, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Blend with immersion blender until cheese is melted and soup is smooth. Stir in warm beer. If the soup is too thick, thin with some warm milk. Serve the soup hot, garnished with chopped scallions or chives.

This recipe serves 10, so you'll have plenty of leftovers to last! Have you made this or any of the other Disney Park recipes yet? Let us know in the comments below!