Critical Role's The Chronicles Of Exandria Vol. I To Be Re-Released Critical Role and Darrington Press are set to re-release The Chronicles Of Exandria Vol. I this May for their online shop.

Darrington Press, the publishing wing of Critical Role, announced they will be re-releasing The Chronicles Of Exandria Vol. I this Summer. If you're not familiar with this book, this is essentially a massive art project curated by cast members Taliesin Jaffe and Liam O'Brien, as well as designer and illustrator Lauryn Ipsum, featuring artwork created by fans of the show. The book contains multiple genres of artwork in the form of paintings, drawings, cartoons, and more, highlighting many of the characters and settings from the original TTRPG sessions as the artists envisioned them based on descriptions during the sessions. All of these were created long before there was ever a TV series or any other multimedia depicting them as we know them today beyond the small avatars they created for the livestreams.

The Chronicles Of Exandria Vol. I is set to be re-released sometime in May 2023 for $60, which we assume is being done to continue supporting the animated series. The Critical Role team also confirmed that Vol. II will be getting a reprinting as well; however, no date was confirmed for its release. We're taking a wild guess that they'll probably pad them out so as not to release them too close together, and we'll probably see it sometime in the Fall.

The Chronicles of Exandria Vol. I: The Tale of Vox Machina reprint collects over 250 pages of art from Critters around the world, curated and art directed by Lauryn Ipsum and Critical Role's Liam O'Brien and Taliesin Jaffe. With in-world commentary by the Cobalt Soul archivists of Exandria, this book devotes full chapters of gorgeous illustrations featuring notable characters, locations and moments from the Vox Machina campaign. Later chapters take you on a whirlwind tour of the first half of the campaign, bringing the story's arcs to vivid life through its artwork. The Chronicles of Exandria Vol. I: The Tale of Vox Machina will serve as a treasured companion to all who come to love these characters and their adventures.