Funko's Dolly Parton Pop! Figures Invoke Icon's Signature Style The queen of country music, Dolly Parton, is arriving at Funko with two Pop! vinyl figurines now available for pre-order.

Dolly Parton's signature style and energy arrive in Funko's upcoming Pop! Rocks collectibles. The two Dolly Pop! collectibles are available currently for pre-order. The Pop! Rocks: Dolly Parton Glastonbury 2014 is exclusive to Funko while the Pop! Rocks: Dolly Parton is available to pre-order on both Funko's and Walmart's website. From a recent introduction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her endless philanthropic nature, Dolly continues to be a big presence in pop culture with these figurines.

The Love for Dolly Parton is Abundant

"At Funko, we are always looking for innovative ways to not only surprise our devoted fanbase but grow our audience through new collections and exciting pop culture collaborations," said Emily Sly, Vice President of Funko Marketing. "We understand that everyone is a fan of something, and we pride ourselves in the ability to authentically provide something for everyone. By thoughtfully expanding our products across music, film, television, sports, and more, the brand continues to be the go-to pop culture destination for fans, allowing Funatics to represent their favorite fandoms through the lens of Funko collectibles."

Striking a heart-felt chord with her fans all over the world, the icon inspires happiness and goodwill towards all. Keep her songs and words close with Funko Exclusive Pop! Dolly Parton. The Pop! Rocks: Dolly Parton Glastonbury 2014 vinyl figure is approximately 4.37-inches tall, while the other figure is approximately 4.50-inches tall.

"Through her heart-felt music, genuine soul and authenticity, Dolly Parton continues to inspire generations across the globe, including the team at Funko," said Ryann Meikle, Concept Lead. "Known for her unforgettable performances and dazzling attire, Funko wanted to pay homage to the music icon by leaning into the outfits fans will never forget. Now, Funko.com will feature two Pop! figures of the music icon, one of which spotlights the show-stopping ensemble from her record-breaking performance at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival."