General Mills Unleashes New Halloween-Themed Snacks For 2024

General Mills has a number of new items for Halloween this year, including Wednesday-themed Gushers and Monsters-thrmed Glo-Gurt

If you love nerdy Halloween foods for Halloween, General Mills has a number of new items that you can snag to haunt your kitchen for a few weeks. Some of the big additions this year include a Wednesday-themed version of Gushers candy, a new version of Go-Gurt called Glo-Gurt that will glow in the dark, and a haunted version of Lucky Charms with new seasonal marshmallows. We have the full list of everything below as they will only be on the market for a few weeks,

Monsters Glo-Gurt

Go-Gurt is returning to take Halloween to the next level with glow-in-the-dark tubes featuring your favorite Monsters, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and Carmella Creeper, for the first time! For a limited time only, experience the festive kid-approved glow technology and try fun flavors like Haunted Punch and Cursed Cotton Candy. Simply charge up your tube by holding it close to the light for 30 seconds, turn off the lights, and reveal hidden messages and pictures!

Gushers Wednesday Fruit Flavored Snacks

The Addams Family is definitely the spookiest family in the business, so who better to celebrate Halloween with than Wednesday Addams? The macabre-themed special snack features a Blueberry Grape Despair flavor that is to die for! The liquid center of the dark purple Gushers will have your taste buds screaming for more and are the perfect snack as you settle in for a Wednesday TV marathon.

Fruit Roll-Ups Halloween

Take your Halloween lewks up a notch! Fruit Roll-Ups Halloween features spooky tongue tattoos so you can pick a flavor, or a design, and press the tattoo onto your tongue for a ghoulish treat.

Tropical Spooky Fruit Gushers Mini Pouches

Sink your teeth into the ultimate Halloween treat with General Mills' new Halloween-inspired Gushers flavor – Tropical Spooky Fruit! Now in 26 mini pouches, these Gushers are perfect for adding a thrilling gush to your Halloween celebrations.

Lucky Charms Chocolate Halloween Cereal

General Mills is bringing a little extra magic to Halloween! The Halloween-themed, limited-edition cereal combines Chocolate Lucky Charms with a new blend of Lucky's classic magical marshmallows and spooky-themed marshmallows, including a bat, ghost, blob, and lightning bolt.

Reese's Puffs Bats Cereal

Get in the trick-or-treating spirit with delicious Reese's Puffs Bats cereal! Reese's Puffs cereal is bringing back the fan-favorite limited-edition offering just in time for Halloween – featuring the delightful combo of peanut butter- and chocolate-flavored cereal pieces shaped like bats.

Chex Mix Peanut Butter & Chocolate Muddy Buddies

Chex is back with the perfect snack for Halloween this year with Chex Mix Muddy Buddies! The fun, craving-worthy treats are the ultimate alternative to candy for trick-or-treaters with the delicious combo of chocolate and peanut butter with a powdery white finish that would make anybody choose 'treat' instead of 'trick!'

Monster Mash Fruit-Flavored Snacks

Your favorite Monster Mash characters are coming together with all the flavors you love from the cereals but in fruit-flavored snacks. Carmella Creeper, Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Fruit Brute, and Yummy Mummy fruit-flavored snacks are a boo-tastic addition to your candy bowl this trick-or-treat season!

Annie's Organic Bunnies & Bats Berry Patch Flavor Fruit Snacks

A seasonal favorite is returning this year with a new Halloween-themed look! Enjoy delicious fruity flavors in bunny and bat shapes to celebrate the Halloween season, even on-the-go for all your fall festivities.

