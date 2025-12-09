Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Hormel, Spam
SPAM is Giving Away The SPAMtacular Bundle For The Holidays
Not sure what to get someone who is hard to shop for and also likes SPAM? The company is giving away The SPAMtacular Bundle to ten people
Hormel has decided to do a special holiday giveaway this year with SPAM, as they are offering up The SPAMtacular Bundle as part of a new contest. As the name may have given it away, the company has put together a special bundle of products that span their entire product line for you to eat well over the holidays, including this little teddy bear that comes with his own scarf for you to put somewhere in the home as he eyes all your cans of meat. Starting today nd running for a solid week, you can enter to try and win it via their Instagram page, as they will pick ten winners to get this free pack in the mail just in time for Christmas. We have more details on how to enter below.
The SPAMtacular Bundle
- Be sure to follow @spambrand on Instagram.
- Comment on the pinned post on @spambrand Instagram page from December 9 until December 15. Tell them why SPAM is the ultimate gift and the recipient's connection to the brand, tagging #GiftofSPAMBrandEntry.
- The top ten comments will be DMed that they won the SPAMtacular Holiday Bundle.