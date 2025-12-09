Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Hormel, Spam

SPAM is Giving Away The SPAMtacular Bundle For The Holidays

Not sure what to get someone who is hard to shop for and also likes SPAM? The company is giving away The SPAMtacular Bundle to ten people

Hormel has decided to do a special holiday giveaway this year with SPAM, as they are offering up The SPAMtacular Bundle as part of a new contest. As the name may have given it away, the company has put together a special bundle of products that span their entire product line for you to eat well over the holidays, including this little teddy bear that comes with his own scarf for you to put somewhere in the home as he eyes all your cans of meat. Starting today nd running for a solid week, you can enter to try and win it via their Instagram page, as they will pick ten winners to get this free pack in the mail just in time for Christmas. We have more details on how to enter below.

The SPAMtacular Bundle

From December 9-15, ten lucky winners will receive the SPAMtacular Bundle, which includes exclusive merch, a collectible ornament, plush SPAMTA Bear, branded gear, variety packs, and a mystery SPAM flavor to include an element of culinary surprise—all wrapped and ready to gift. The foodie in your life will love this gift and will be able to serve you up some comfort food classics over the holidays. It's simple to enter:

Be sure to follow @spambrand

Comment on the pinned post @spambrand

The top ten comments will be DMed that they won the SPAMtacular Holiday Bundle.

Comfort food is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. Don't stress scrambling to find last-minute gifts, because SPAM has your back. Whether you're shopping for the adventurous home cook or the nostalgic comfort food lover, there's something to satisfy every palate.

