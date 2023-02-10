Grubhub & Taco Bell Offer Free Food The Day After The Super Bowl Do you want a recovery breakfast after the Super Bowl? Grubhub and Taco Bell have teamed up for some free food the next morning.

Taco Bell has partnered up with Grubhub for a special promotion the day after the Super Bowl to basically give you free food (to an extent). The two companies will be offering up what is being called the Bell Breakfast Box as past of the Bounce Back Breakfast promotion this Monday. Basically, to help you recover from the big game, whether the team you were rooting for won or lost, they wanna give you some breakfast to recover before you go back to work or just try to function the next day. The catch to it is that you have to order at least $15 worth of food from the menu to get it, as you'll be able to add the item to your order and have the cost of it redeemed for free. The promo is redeemable one time per diner once it starts at 7am local time on February 13th. Here's more info on what it all entails.

"The biggest night of football is followed by a national day of struggle, and according to a new Grubhub survey, more than one-third of Americans (36%) claimed to have missed work the day after the game. To aid in recovery after the game, next Monday, Feb. 13, the day aptly dubbed 'Super Sick Monday,' diners can score one free Taco Bell "Bell Breakfast Box" when they spend $15 or more on their Taco Bell order on Grubhub. Simply add the "Bell Breakfast Box" to the Taco Bell order, and it will automatically be discounted at checkout. Diners can choose from three breakfast burrito options, satisfying 40% of surveyed diners that said a breakfast sandwich/burrito is their breakfast of choice post-game night, including:"

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Sausage

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Bacon Each Bounce Back Breakfast also includes two Cinnabon Delights, hash browns, and a drink of choice.

