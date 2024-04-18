Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, pepsico

Pepsi Reveals Two New Flavors For "Summer Grilling" Fun

Pepsi has two new flavors coming out as part of a new "Summer Grilling" campaign, as we're getting Lime and Peach flavors.

PepsiCo has revealed two new Pepsi flavors on the way as part of their new "Summer Grilling" campaign, as we're getting both a Lime and a Peach flavor. The company has launched Better With Pepsi, as they encourage people to have the soda with more of their summertime cookout favorites like Burgers, Pizza, and Hot Dogs. As well as using it as an ingredient in the always popular Colachup mix some people make for grilling. As part of the promotion, they will launch a BBQ Giveaway starting on April 22 at that link. You'll be able to scan codes to get recipes from Bobby Flay and enter for a chance to win an epic BBQ experience for you and several guests. We have more info on the flavors below, as they'll hit the market shortly in 12 oz. cans and 20 oz. bottles.

Pepsi Lime & Pepsi Peach

To make cooking outdoors more delicious than ever, Pepsi tapped America's favorite grill master, culinary expert Bobby Flay, inviting consumers nationwide to unapologetically indulge all summer long in an epic combination of fun, food, and ice-cold Pepsi. Fans and cola-lovers alike will discover how flame-licked foods – from BBQ chicken, burgers, to a perfectly grilled steak and much more – go #BetterWithPepsi. Additionally, Bobby will be featured in an upcoming linear TV campaign, in-store displays, digital content shorts, stunts, a social series of grill tips, tricks, tutorials, and more leading up to Memorial Day and continuing throughout the summer.

Peach and lime are essential flavors to punch up the quintessential American BBQ – cherished for their sweet, refreshing taste as the weather warms up – so the brand is kicking off summer by introducing Lime and Peach, tailor-made for summer grill life. The tangy citrus bite of lime and the plush sweetness of a ripe peach are popular and nostalgic summertime flavor profiles, and when combined with the crisp and refreshing taste of Pepsi, both Lime and Peach provide a delectable sweet and refreshing flavor to pair with and enhance the bold, dynamic and smokey savory flavors created on a grill. Pepsi Peach and Pepsi Lime will soon be available for purchase nationwide in 12 oz. cans and 20 oz. bottles.

