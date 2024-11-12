Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Boston Beer Company, HARD MTN DEW, Mountain Dew, pepsico

Hard MTN DEW Is Offering a Thanksgiving Vacation Getaway

Wanna ditch your family and go anywhere else for Thanksgiving? Hard MTN DEW is holding a new contest to fly you away for the holiday

In a joint venture between PepsiCo and Boston Beer Company, a new contest has been announced tied to Hard MTN DEW, as they are offering you a chance to go anywhere you want on Thanksgiving. The company understands the holidays can suck, especially after the strife that's been happening over this entire year. So its not unreasonable that a lot of people are probably more inclined to go buy a turkey sandwich and some Stove Top to celebrate away from the family on their own. Well, this contest is offering you a chance to go anywhere in the United States for three days with $5k in spending cash to do whatever you want, wherever you want. We have the finer details for you below as the contest will start next week.

Hard MTN DEW Ditch Your Family

Whether it's sipping Hard MTN DEW on the beach or hiking epic trails, one winner will skip Thanksgiving with their family and in return, embark on a Hard MTN DEW-fueled adventure, including:

Round-trip flights to a location of their choosing in the U.S.A. with hotel accommodations for three nights / four days

A $5,000 spending stipend to pursue their passions while on vacation

And so that your "ditched" family doesn't miss you too much, we'll send them a cardboard cutout of you, cover the cost of their feast, and, of course, we'll send them plenty of Hard MTN DEW. From November 12 through November 19, fans will tell us why they need a break from their family and what they'd rather be doing instead at HardMTNDewDitchYourFamily.com. One winner will be selected based on submissions scored on authenticity, originality, and desperation for a true vacation away from the Thanksgiving dinner table drama. To participate, entrants must actually want to ditch their families for Thanksgiving, be a U.S. resident, and be 21 years of age or older.

