Her Universe: Michael James Scott on Eckstein, Mattel, SDCC & More

Michael James Scott (Central Park) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his upcoming work at the Her Universe Fashion Show at SDCC, Eckstein & more.

Article Summary Michael James Scott co-hosts the Her Universe Fashion Show at SDCC with Ashley Eckstein.

Her Universe celebrates 10 years with iconic sponsor Mattel at this year’s SDCC.

Scott reminisces about standout fashion, including last year's Minnie Mouse-inspired win.

Discussing inclusion, Scott values the sense of community Her Universe fosters for fans.

Michael James Scott is always proud to see Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein succeed, as far back as their high school days in Orlando, Florida, and coming up the Disney scene. While Eckstein's helped bring life to one of Star Wars' most beloved heroes in Ahsoka Tano, she's also built her empire on Her Universe, uniting her fans in the pop culture universe and providing them with a safe space to celebrate their fandom, which includes her annual Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con with Scott serving as co-host, and Jeremy Merrifield directing. Scott, who stars in Aladdin on Broadway, spoke to Bleeding Cool about his history with Eckstein, working with Mattel, standout costumes, and if he would join her in the animated Star Wars universe.

Michael James Scott on Working with Her Universe Founder Ashley Eckstein on Fashion Show at SDCC

BC: How did you get involved with Her Universe?

MJS: By the amazing founder of Her Universe, Ashley Eckstein, a dear friend of mine. We go back to our high school days. My introduction to this world is the fabulous Ms. Ashley Eckstein.

What does it mean to have Mattel as a sponsor for this year's fashion show at the San Diego Comic-Con?

It's amazing. Mattel is iconic; we get to celebrate them. We're excited to have them participate this year. I'm also excited to see what the designers come up with, especially based on the incredible brand Mattel offers. It's amazing to have someone as big as Mattel join us this milestone year, celebrating ten years of the Her Universe Fashion Show and what it offers. It's epic to have Mattel.

What were your favorite costumes from last year?

There are so many. I loved what I was wearing [laughs]. Ashley also looked epic, unbelievable, and innovative. There were so many stand-out amazing designs. Last year's winners were amazing. It was like this look inspired by Minnie Mouse, which was so cool. It was epic, and it won. That was probably one of the standouts for me.

Is there a takeaway from your experience with the fans you took to your life?

It's a great question. It's about the connection to the brilliant, real, and amazing community organized by Ashley Eckstein. It was built on a need that wasn't there. It's taking on a whole world of its own and my experience as part of the LGBTQ+ community as someone in the minority community. To be able to see myself as "Othered," and see and feel included with amazing other beautiful people who may feel the same way, not because of the color of our skin, but who we are. Some who felt not seen but do now in this beautiful environment stuck with me. It's something I took with me and hold deep in my heart.

You occasionally do live-action voiceover work, and I was curious if you considered stepping into the Star Wars universe the way Ashley did as Ahsoka?

I mean, sure. Why not? I have done some voiceover stuff, and I love it. It's such an incredible skill, and I'm so blown away by what voiceover artists do. It's incredible. Yes, why not have a little Star Wars thing? You put that out in the ether for us.

The Her Universe Fashion Show takes place July 25 at 6 p.m. PT at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego at SDCC. You can check out more information here.

