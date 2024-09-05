Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: ice spice

Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour Europe and UK Tickets Drop

Ice Spice announces the Europe and UK leg of her Y2K! world tour with dates this fall on the heels of her new Y2K! album release.

Y2K! tour kicks off October 29 in Dublin, visiting major cities including London, Paris, and Berlin.

Presale tickets start September 4, with general ticket sales opening September 6 at 10am local time.

Find tickets, merch, and tour info on IceSpiceMusic.com; don't miss her live in Europe and the UK this fall!

Rapper and Grammy-winning artist Ice Spice, the baddie from the Bronx, is taking her booty-poppin' beats worldwide with a newly announced European and UK leg of her brand new Y2K! tour. The follow-up to her debut EP Like..?, Y2K! dropped in late July and has been living rent-free in the heads of fans since.

Ice Spice announced the Europe and UK leg for her debut headline Y2K! WORLD TOUR. The fall run of shows, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Tuesday, October 29, in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Olympia Theatre, with additional stops in Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, November 20 in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene.

The Y2K! tour started earlier this summer in North America with a show in Washington, DC, on July 30. The run of shows included stops in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more and concluded in Miami, FL, on August 31 at The Fillmore Miami Beach. Ice Spice also announced several festival performances across New Zealand and Australia in December and January.

ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR EUROPE + UK DATES

Tue Oct 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed Oct 30, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thu Oct 31, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Mon Nov 04, 2024 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Thu Nov 07, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013

Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Paris, France – L'Olympia

Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Fri Nov 15, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – Große Freiheit 36

Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Poolen

Mon Nov 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden – B-K

Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

Pre-sale tickets go live starting Wednesday, September 4 with additional pre-sales running until general tickets go on sale Friday, September 6 at 10am local time. For fans in the UK, a special artist presale will begin Thursday, September 5 at 10am local time. Tickets, merch, albums, and more info are available at IceSpiceMusic.com.

