Jarritos Partners With Wolverine Boots For New Collab

Jarritos announced a brand-new partnership with Wolverine Boots, as they collaborated to create a new pair of branded boots

Mexican soft drink Jarritos announced this week they have launched a new collaboration with Wolverine Boots for a new limited-edition pair of boots. As you can see in the video and images here, the Wolverine y Jarritos Trade Wedge boot was created with different images and a specific style to not just highlight the brand but also to "honor the hardworking individuals who infuse flavor and passion into their everyday life." We have more details on the boots below, along with a couple of quotes from the announcement this week, as they're currently on sale for $150.

Jarritos x Wolverine Boots

Crafted with versatility at its core, the Wolverine y Jarritos Trade Wedge Boot is expertly designed for both work and play. Whether worn on the jobsite or out and about on the weekends, this boot is the ultimate go-to choice for any occasion. Built on the popular silhouette of Wolverine's Trade Wedge, these limited-edition boots retain all the qualities of this beloved style while infusing the vibrant Jarritos signature lime and mandarin color palette. Each pair includes:

Premium full-grain leather and canvas upper, built for durability and style.

Lightweight, 'Super Good' oil and slip-resistant rubber outsole, providing excellent traction in various environments.

Playful patterns and a custom bottle opener to crack open your next bottle of Jarritos.

Two sets of laces: Jarritos Mandarin and classic black, allowing for personalized style.

"This partnership has been equally fun and rewarding for our team as we were able to create a one-of-a-kind boot that reimagines our existing Trade Wedge style with bold, Jarritos-inspired hues," said Lauren King, Senior Marketing Director at Wolverine. "But our work with the Jarritos team is about much more than just a boot. Together we're creating a meaningful bond with consumers who seek authentic products rich in culture and heritage."

"Partnering with Wolverine has been an incredible journey," said Luis Fernandez, CEO at Jarritos. "This collaboration not only brings together two iconic brands but also celebrates the vibrant Mexican culture and flavors that Jarritos is known for. We are thrilled to see our consumers enjoy a product that embodies the spirit of both brands."

