G Fuel Releases New Persona 3 Reload Flavor & Collector's Edition

G Fuel has a new flavor out for video game fans if you're looking for something strawberry flavored and tied to Persona 3 Reload.

Article Summary G Fuel teams up with Atlus for a Persona 3 Reload inspired Citrus Strawberry flavor.

Exclusive Collector's Box features a G Fuel Shaker Cup with Persona 3 character art.

Limited edition flavor designed to enhance your gaming experience with a boost.

Pre-order now to get a Persona 3 Reload sticker, only available with this offer.

G Fuel recently announced they have partnered with Atlus to release a brand new flavor inspired by the release of Persona 3 Reload. As it is with a lot of these special releases, they are selling the standard tub of mixing powder, as well as a Collector's Box that comes with its own drinking mixer. The flavor itself is Citrus Strawberry, a fusion flavor they've brewed up, although they really haven't been specific as to what other fruits were used to give it the citrus taste. You can check out more about it below as both items are up for pre-order.

G Fuel Persona 3 Reload Cadenza Flavor

As if navigating the social perils of Gekkoukan High wasn't exhausting enough, now you've also got to protect the world from unimaginable horrors every night at a time hidden between one day and the next! You have your powerful Persona by your side to protect you, but sometimes you need an extra boost to make it through the Dark Hour and see the dawn! Introducing G Fuel Cadenza, inspired by and named after one of Persona 3 Reload's most helpful spells! Get some help increasing your Courage, Charm, and Academics Skills – and perhaps even your Social Links – with this Strawberry Citrus Fusion Spell of flavor!

Each set includes a 40-serving Tub of G Fuel Cadenza, a 24 oz fully wrapped G Fuel Shaker Cup featuring the game's Protagonist, Yukari Takeba, Junpei Iori, Akihiko Sanada, Mitsuru Kirijo, Koromaru, Aigis, Shinjiro Aragaki, and Ken Amada, as well as a G Fuel x Persona 3 Reload sticker you can't get anywhere else! With this item in your inventory, you might even give your Social Links a lift!

