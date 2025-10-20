Posted in: NBC, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: On Brand, Sonic Drive-In

Sonic's New Iced Coffee From NBC's On Brand Debuts Today

Sonic Drive-In is debuting a new iced coffee flavor today, as the Bourbon Caramel flavor from NBC's On Brand finally arrives

Sonic Drive-In has a new flavor of iced coffee coming today, as the Bourbon Caramel flavor from On Brand with Jimmy Fallon arrives this morning. In case you haven't seen it, in Episode 4 of the reality-based game show, contestants were tasked with making a new product for the fast food location, which resulted in this concoction, as you have coffee with a little bit of a kick to it. You can read more about it below as it will be available only through their app.

Sonic Drive-In's Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee

The Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee features smooth cold-brew iced coffee with rich bourbon caramel flavor (non-alcoholic) poured over signature Sonic ice. It's finished with whipped topping, a caramel drizzle, and a miniature cowboy hat garnish for a country-inspired twist, bringing the fun, clever energy of the show into every sip.

In the series, Jimmy Fallon and the On Brand Agency's Chief Marketing Officer, Bozoma Saint John, led a team of diverse creative contestants to design campaigns for top brands. Sonic joined the fun with a unique challenge: create a conversation-worthy beverage and a catchy jingle. The top ideas were performed at a special drive-in event featuring Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, with the ultimate selection made by Sonic brand executives. The winning Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee was crafted by New York-based contestant and social media strategist, Bianca Fernandez, and won over the judges with its playful spirit and bold flavor profile.

The Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee will be available exclusively through the Sonic App starting October 20 for an average selling price of $3.69 for a medium, and at Sonic locations nationwide on November 3. Tune-in to new episodes of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Tuesdays and Fridays on NBC as well as stream all episodes next day on Peacock.

