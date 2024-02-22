Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Chizza, kfc

KFC Introduces New Limited-Time Menu Item: The Chizza

KFC is introducing a new limited-time menu item that has been around in the Philippines for a while, as we're getting the Chizza.

Article Summary KFC debuts the Chizza, a pizza with a chicken base, in the US after success abroad.

Experience the Chizza at KFC's pop-up Chizzeria in NYC on Feb. 23-24 before the launch.

Order the Chizza via the KFC app for Quick Pick-Up or earn rewards through KFC Rewards.

Pair the Chizza with KFC's limited-time Blackberry Lemonade for the complete taste adventure.

KFC announced this week they have a new limited-time menu item on the way that some may be familiar with, as we're getting the Chizza. As you can see below, it is exactly what you think it might be. Akin to the Double Down sandwich, this item will have two Extra Crispy filets as the base, with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni slices on top to make what is essentially a chicken-flavored pizza. The menu item may be new to most of us, but if you've traveled to the Philippines, you would have seen it on their menus as it's been a staple of KFC in the region since 2015, and has been added to several other countries menus since, including Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain, and Mexico. To help mark the occasion, the company is holding a special promotion in NCY, which we have more info about below. The Chizza officially foes on the menu on February 26.

The KFC Chizza

To celebrate its stateside debut, KFC will transform its restaurant at 242 E 14th St. in New York City – the pizza capital of the U.S. – into a one-of-a-kind "Chizzeria" pop-up where customers will get to try Chizza before anyone else for free. The KFC Chizzeria offers one menu item only, hot & fresh Chizza, in a KFC-ified, modern take on a classic pizzeria. The world's first Chizzeria (probably) opens its doors for a limited time, Friday, Feb. 23-Feb. 24 (1-9 p.m. ET). KFC customers can use the KFC app to order their Chizza ahead of time and skip the line to pick it up on KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf and sign up for rewards to start earning rewards on digital orders and unlocking FREE KFC. Also returning to restaurants nationwide temporarily is Blackberry Lemonade, the perfect fruity and tart drink to refresh the taste buds while enjoying the Chizza combo meal.

