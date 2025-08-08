Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Almave, lewis hamilton, mezcal

Lewis Hamilton is Launching a Non-Alcoholic Mezcal: Almave

Lewis Hamilton and Iván Saldaña have announced a new non-alcoholic Mezcal, as they've unveiled Almave to the public today

Article Summary Lewis Hamilton and Iván Saldaña have launched Almave, a non-alcoholic mezcal crafted from Espadin agave.

Almave uses traditional mezcal methods, including pit-roasting agave and volcanic water, for authentic flavor.

The lineup includes Almave Ámbar, Blanco, and Humo, all perfect for creating sophisticated virgin cocktails.

Almave aims to redefine non-alcoholic spirits with smoky depth and innovation for modern drinkers.

F1's Lewis Hamilton and master distiller Iván Saldaña have come together to make a brand new beverage, as they are making a non-alcoholic mezcal called Almave. The short story behind this is that while Hamilton does enjoy a tequila, he wanted an alternative that "allowed him to live a busy life without restraint." So the two have come together to make the first non-alcoholic spirits brand that follows the same processes as tequila and mezcal. They're offering up three different options with Almave Ámbar, Almave Blanco, and Almave Humo, serving as a perfect mixing ingredient to make virgin cocktails that still feel like they have a kick. We have more details and a couple of quotes from today's reveal from both men.

Almave Distilled Non-Alcoholic Agave Spirit

Made with Espadin agave harvested from the foot of the Popocatépetl volcano in Puebla, Mexico, Almave Humo features rich and smoky depth that consumers expect from a fine mezcal, without the alcohol, creating an elevated, authentic drinking experience. Entering an entirely new category, Almave Humo not only fills a significant whitespace in the market but also redefines the non-alcoholic landscape through the adaptation of the time-honored method of mezcal production. This process includes pit-roasting the agave piñas in a traditional oven with fire and volcanic stones, and utilizing water from the distillery's well, enriched with complex flavors from the surrounding volcanic soil.

"We've found that many agave spirit drinkers begin with tequila, then learn about mezcales as they gain a curiosity and appreciation that inspires them to venture further into the world of agave spirits," said Iván Saldaña, Almave's Master Distiller and a Co-Founder of Casa Lumbre Spirits. "Almave Humo offers distinct, smoky notes for those seeking complex cocktails while embracing a lifestyle beyond proof. Our contributions to the NA category have proven that we are pioneering a new drinking culture that meets the needs of today's evolved consumer. It's been such a rewarding and eye-opening experience expanding Almave's portfolio, and I'm looking forward to building upon our innovation for what's to come next."

"Ivan and I have been talking about exploring further into the discovery of mezcal since launching Almave, so I'm super excited that we're now bringing Almave Humo to the table," said Co-founder Lewis Hamilton. "I've learned so much from Ivan's dedication to agave, and I'm proud of what we've achieved with this latest innovation. I think Almave drinkers will really enjoy the unique, smoky taste of Almave Humo, and I'm excited to see how they incorporate it into their gatherings, celebrations, and beyond."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!