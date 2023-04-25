Liquid Death & Travis Barker Launch Enema Of The State Collectible Kit An item we didn't expect to be writing about, you can now buy a limited edition Enema Of The State Collectible Kit from Liquid Death.

Liquid Death and Blink 182's Travis Barker have teamed up to launch a new unique item, as you can now purchase the Enema Of The State Collectible Kit. With a wink and a nod to one of the band's most popular albums, the company has made what is essentially a novelty item that isn't a real kit. While it will have the branded bag inside the box, the reality is that the kit comes with a few signed cans of their still water brand inside a special collector's box. The box itself has Barker's face on the side, along with some special graphics to make it look and feel like a real kit. But it's really not. Here's the official promo for this interesting item.

"Launching just ahead of Blink-182's world tour this May, this isn't any ordinary enema kit. With the Liquid Death Enema of The State Collectible Enema Kit, Travis Barker promises that you, too, can achieve any dream in life that you can imagine. The Liquid Death Enema of The State Collectible Enema Kit is a witty nod to the first Blink-182 album that Travis played drums on in 1999 – Enema of the State. (Enema of the State is a limited edition collectible adult art piece and not intended for use as a real medical device. Enema of the State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first. Also, you should not place it in or near your friend's butthole without consulting them or their doctor first either)."

The company is currently selling this fro $182 on their website. While we're pretty sure regular shoppers probably won't be interested, this is almost assuredly a collector's piece for any fan of the band or Barker. Here's the official trailer for the kit, which you can get right now.