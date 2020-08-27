Mondo Offering The Complete Mandalorian Season 1 Soundtrack On Vinyl

The Mandalorian is one of the best shows of this last year, and a huge part of that was the score by Ludwig Göransson. To help us pass the time while we wait for season 2, Mondo is partnering with Walt Disney Records for a vinyl box set of the score to all eight episodes of the first season. Available to preorder, the set is limited to 3000 copies and is up for order right now. This $200 set features the complete score to The Mandalorian spread over multiple 180 gram discs. Each also features its own sleeve, with artwork by Paul Mann. It all comes housed in a slipcase featuring the Mando's signet. Check it out below.

"Mondo, in conjunction with Walt Disney Records, is proud to present the premiere physical release of Ludwig Göransson's complete Season One soundtrack to The Mandalorian as an 8XLP Box Set. This limited edition, one time pressing features music from all eight episodes, each pressed on their own 180 Gram vinyl disc, with original artwork by Paul Mann, and housed in a heavy-duty slipcase adorned with Mando's mudhorn Signet. Limited to 3,500 Units."

"It's no longer a secret that Ludwig Göransson is the most talented and exciting person working in film and television music right now," says Mo Shafeek, Mondo Creative Director of Music. "But what goes unspoken is his chameleon-like ability to play within multiple genres, even within single cues of his songwriting for the screen. His music for films like Creed and Black Panther showcase not only his collaborative nature but also his relationship to pop and hip hop, as well as blending untraditional instrumentation with traditional orchestras.

"His score for The Mandalorian is similarly masterful in its ability to be wildly experimental while never feeling out of place – like a synth spaghetti western score that feels inspired in equal parts to Ennio Morricone, John Williams, and Hans Zimmer, while also never feeling like a pastiche. We are honored to be the home for this complete score."