NASA Offers Special Solar Eclipse Livestream Option On Twitch

NASA has revealed a special livestream event for the Solar Eclipse happening on April 8, partnering with Twitch and Epic Games.

NASA is offering up a unique way for everyone on the planet to check out the Solar Eclipse happening on August 8 with a special livestream happening on Twitch. Working with Twitch, Epic Games, and the NEA, you will get a special livestream happening from 2-4 pm ET that day, complete with insights, commentary, and some of the best views of the eclipse you can get if you wish to avoid looking at it yourself in real life. We have the finer details of the event for you below in case you want to check it out, as the event will be totally free to everyone.

Look Up! NASA's Solar Eclipse Coverage On Twitch

From the comfort of their own home or even on the go, the nation can witness this once-in-a-lifetime event on the official NEA Twitch channel. Without this feat of accessibility, the UK would only experience a partial solar eclipse, with the next total solar eclipse only visible in 2090. Twitch and NASA, alongside Microsoft and Epic Games, have also partnered with the National Esports Association for students to create eclipse-themed versions of popular games Fortnite and Minecraft. The games will be streamed by a handful of Minecraft and Fortnite streamers on Twitch, which will appear right alongside live eclipse footage brought to you by NASA in a lively co-stream.

This collaboration is made possible with the live streaming platform's newest feature, Twitch's Stream Together, allowing streamers to air another broadcast on their channel while providing unique commentary on the action. Stream Together is enabled for many special events and Twitch-licensed programming throughout the year. The co-stream (or Streaming Together) feature allows streamers to air another broadcast on their channel while providing unique commentary on the action. Streaming Together is enabled for many special events and Twitch-licensed programming throughout the year.

