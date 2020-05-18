Metallica Mondays Presents An Early Days Set From 1983

Metallica, like most of the music industry right now, is off the road. To help fans pass the time, they are introducing #MetallicaMondays on their YouTube and Facebook page every Monday night at 8 PM EST. Each Monday, they will post a set in its entirety. It is a neat idea, and this week the boys presented their show from Chicago in 1983. Yes, for a fan like me who's favorite album by far is Kill Em All, this is a dream show to watch. They basically just play the entire album in order minus the song "Motorbreath." This is the original line-up, at their youngest and most hungry. Should be a heck of a watch. Check out the setlist below, and make sure to watch the show tonight.

Metallica Set List Chicago August 12th, 1983

Hit the Lights

The Four Horsemen

Jump in the Fire

Phantom Lord

No Remorse

(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth

Whiplash

Seek and Destroy

Guitar Solo

Metal Militia

Donate if You Can

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

During every single one of these Metallica live shows, the band is accepting donations to its All Within My Hands foundation. Especially now, programs like these are in need as they do their part to help provide meals, personal protection equipment, band crews who are out of work, and more with relief. Read more about the foundation here.