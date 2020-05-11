Metallica Mondays Celebrates The Black Album This Week

Metallica, like most of the music industry right now, is off the road. To help fans pass the time, they are introducing #MetallicaMondays on their YouTube and Facebook page every Monday night at 8 PM EST. Each Monday, they will post a set in its entirety. It is a neat idea, and this week the boys present their show from Nickelsdorf, Austria, on June 10th, 2012. This show honored the 20th anniversary of The Black Album, and the boys played the album in its entirety. Check out the full setlist from the Metallica show below.

Metallica Set List From June 10th, 2012

Hit the Lights

Master of Puppets

The Four Horsemen

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Hell and Back

The Struggle Within

My Friend of Misery

The God That Failed

Of Wolf and Man

Nothing Else Matters

Through the Never

Don't Tread On Me

Wherever I May Roam

The Unforgiven

Holier Than Thou

Sad But True

Enter Sandman

ENCORE

Fight Fire with Fire

One

Seek and Destroy

Donate if You Can

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

During every single one of these Metallica live shows, the band is accepting donations to its All Within My Hands foundation. Especially now, programs like these are in need as they do their part to help provide meals, personal protection equipment, band crews who are out of work, and more with relief. Read more about the foundation here.