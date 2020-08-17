Metallica Mondays Heads To yankee Stadium For Tonight's Show

Metallica, like most of the music industry right now, is off the road. To help fans pass the time, they are introducing #MetallicaMondays on their YouTube and Facebook page every Monday night at 8 PM EST. Each Monday, they will post a set in its entirety. It is a neat idea, and this week the boys present their show from New York on September 14th, 2011. This show takes place at Yankee Stadium, the band's first time playing there. The first encore track played from the show, Motörhead's "Overkill," features members of Slayer, Anthrax, Megadeth, and Exodus performing with Metallica. So, this will be a show worth tuning in for. Check out the full setlist below.

Metallica Setlist September 14th, 2011

Creeping Death

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Fuel

Ride the Lightning

Fade to Black

Cyanide

All Nightmare Long

Sad But True

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Orion

One

Master of Puppets

Blackened

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman

ENCORE

Overkill- Featuring Kerry King, Dave Lombardo, Gary Holt, David Ellefson, Chris Broderick, Shawn Drover, Scott Ian, Rob Caggiano, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Joey Belladonna

Battery

Seek and Destroy

Donate if You Can

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

During every single one of these Metallica live shows, the band is accepting donations to its All Within My Hands foundation. Especially now, programs like these are in need as they do their part to help provide meals, personal protection equipment, band crews who are out of work, and more with relief. Read more about the foundation here.